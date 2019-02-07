After outcry, Edmonton councillor won’t use public money to fund Executive MBA

An Edmonton city councillor has reversed his decision to use “discretionary public dollars” to help pay for an Executive MBA at the University of Alberta.

In a blog post, Jon Dziadyk said he would personally pay for one-third of the tuition and cover the rest out of his ward account. He wrote that the course would expose him to new ideas in contemporary business thinking, which would be beneficial to his role on council, especially corporate culture and business sense.

READ MORE: Promises made, promises kept? New Edmonton councillors eager to work

The university website lists the total cost of the program as $67,000, including “tuition, books, study materials, meals and parking while attending classes, and travel and accommodation costs for the International Study Tour.”

After posting about the MBA program Jan. 11, the Ward 3 councillor said Thursday he had decided to “voluntarily reimburse the City of Edmonton” for two-thirds of the program – about $45,000 – even though “no policies were violated.”

READ MORE: Veteran Edmonton councillor Dave Loken loses Ward 3 seat to Jon Dziadyk

Dziadyk said he will continue with the degree and would use his own money to fund his education.

Regarding my partial reimbursement for my MBA, I have decided to voluntarily reimburse the @CityofEdmonton although I have been advised that no policies were violated. I will continue to pursue this degree with my own money to be a more effective councillor #yegcc #yeg — Jon Dziadyk – Ward 3 (@JonDziadyk) February 7, 2019

Currently, there is not a strict policy outlining what kinds of expenses the ward accounts cover, but the city is working on creating one. There are guidelines on the ward accounts.

Councillors are given $188,718 for their office expenses, which include office staff. Councillors cannot spend more than that amount. The city’s website shows Dziadyk can use an additional $1,175 to cover duties associated with serving as co-chair of the Edmonton Salutes Committee, which “promotes and recognizes our local military’s contributions, both home and abroad.”

READ MORE: Edmonton city councillors missing up to 16% of city meetings

In his blog, Dziadyk said he was completing the degree in his own time, that classes were mostly offered Thursdays through Sundays, once a month. He also pointed out his perfect attendance record at City Hall.

— More to come…