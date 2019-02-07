Politics
February 7, 2019 12:57 pm

Trudeau says Ottawa will ensure provinces follow Canada Health Act

By Staff The Canadian Press

Dr. Reuben Devlin, an advisor to Doug Ford has submitted a report that says roughly 1,000 patients are being treated in hospital hallways due to a lack of beds to accommodate them. Travis Danraj is joined by Dr. Devlin on what has been outlined in his report.

VAUGHAN, Ont. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will ensure provinces follow the Canada Health Act, as an Ontario health-care transformation is raising fears of further privatization.

The provincial Progressive Conservative government is set to unveil sweeping changes to the health system later this month, and the NDP says leaked documents point to a greater role for the private sector.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott has made assurances that the new system will not include two-tier care, paying for more services out of pocket, or paying to jump a queue.

The Canada Health Act prevents private billing for medically necessary health services.

Elliott has not ruled out further private delivery of care, which is already part of the public system in Ontario.

When asked Thursday about Ontario’s health plans, Trudeau said the federal government will always stand up for its responsibilities to defend the Canada Health Act and ensure universal access to a strong health-care system.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

