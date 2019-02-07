Vancouver councillor wants tougher enforcement of fines for fighting

A Vancouver councillor says the city needs to toughen up on people fined for fighting.

Coun. Melissa De Genova says tickets are being handed out but people aren’t paying up.

“The fighting fine right now as it stands, there’s nothing that really compels individuals to pay that fine and it’s openly known by the general public,” said De Genova.

She says under city bylaws, police can fine people up to $500 for unruly behaviour.

The problem?

She says people aren’t paying up because penalties aren’t as serious as a driving ticket or even a parking violation.

“If they’re not enforceable, or people aren’t paying them, they become a joke and to me, isn’t OK. So we have to find ways that we can make sure that people are held accountable and that they are paying fines.”

De Genova would like the provincial government to change its laws so those ticketed for fighting would have to pay up before renewing their ID, driver’s licence or insurance.

The motion is being tabled next week.