Baysville, Ont., woman pens own humorous obituary, has readers laughing and crying

A woman who wrote her own candid and humorous obituary has readers all over the country laughing and crying while reading the death notice.

Sybil Marie Hicks, from Baysville, Ont., passed away on Feb. 2, leaving behind who she calls her “horse’s ass” husband and five children she “tolerated over the years.”

In the obituary, Hicks joked saying, “I finally have the smoking hot body I have always wanted… having been cremated.”

However, among the jokes and shots at her husband and kids, Hicks also included a heartfelt message to her grandchildren, saying she will miss watching them “grow up to be the incredible people they are meant to be.”

Hicks also included the details of her life in the obituary.

She graduated from Waterdown High School before attending the Hamilton General Hospital school for nursing, where she graduated in 1957.

In 1972, Hicks, her husband Ron and their five children headed north to Baysville where they ran a school bus company for over 20 years.

She was an active horticulturalist, a member of the Eastern Star and a member of the Lion’s Club in Baysville.

Hicks ended the obituary with a tender thank you to her loved ones.

“Thank you all for sharing my life with me. I am off to swim to the buoy and back,” she wrote.

A service for Hicks was held in Bracebridge on Thursday.

