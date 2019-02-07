Eastbound Highway 1 closed west of Calgary after semi-trailer crash

RCMP closed the eastbound lanes of a section of Highway 1 on Thursday after a crash between two semi-trailers.

The collision southwest of Cochrane, Alta., happened at around 2:30 a.m.., causing a large amount of debris to be scattered on the road.

EMS said a man in his 50s was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 6 a.m., the Trans-Canada Highway remains closed at Highway 68 (Sibbald Creek Trail).

Alberta 511 is advising drivers to use an alternate route.

The closure is located about 35 kilometres west of Calgary.