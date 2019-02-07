Overnight road conditions and forecast cause bus cancellations through-out much of Kingston area

School buses in most of the Tri-Board region have been cancelled again on Thursday due to overnight conditions and the weather forecast. However, schools do remain open.

After-school transportation for The Boys and Girls Club in Kingston has been cancelled as well due to the weather and road conditions.

UPDATE: North Hastings 6am forecast for freezing rain midday has caused cancelation in that zone . pic.twitter.com/ilhPlnWDNY — Tri-Board (@triboardbus) February 7, 2019

Tri-board buses in our region and BGC after-school transportation have been cancelled due to the current inclement weather and road conditions. BGC West End Hub at 1300 Bath Rd. & Central Hub at 559 Bagot St, currently remain open for members able to travel safely. pic.twitter.com/p4GESlsMC9 — Boys and Girls Club (@BGCKingstonON) February 7, 2019

On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for many eastern Ontario regions, including for the Kingston, Napanee and the Prince Edward County areas.

Global Kingston’s weather specialist Bill Hall says as Thursday continues, the Kingston region could see freezing mist and drizzle. Freezing rain is supposed to pick up again in the evening for an hour or so until it turns into just rain, Hall says.

Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing on Friday, with high winds and a chance of flurries.

Environment Canada warns of hazardous driving conditions, particularly on untreated surfaces, which can become icy.

