A father brought his baby on a train in Ohio, then went for a smoke. Then the train left

A surveillance video released by a transit authority in Cleveland shows a man stepping off a train to smoke a cigarette and then frantically chasing after it when it leaves the station with his baby on board.

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority released a statement about the Jan. 12 incident in East Cleveland on Wednesday.

The statement says the train’s driver learned about the baby on board before it arrived at the next station, which was just a minute away.

RTA officials responded and quickly returned to the station where the father was reunited with the child.

