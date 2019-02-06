World
February 6, 2019 11:35 pm

A father brought his baby on a train in Ohio, then went for a smoke. Then the train left

By Staff The Associated Press

Surveillance video shows the moment an Ohio father leaving his baby on a Cleveland RTA train before leaving to smoke a cigarette. The train leaves without him, but he's eventually reunited with his child at the next stop.

A A

A surveillance video released by a transit authority in Cleveland shows a man stepping off a train to smoke a cigarette and then frantically chasing after it when it leaves the station with his baby on board.

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority released a statement about the Jan. 12 incident in East Cleveland on Wednesday.

WATCH: Dec. 26, 2014 — Baby born on Philadelphia train

The statement says the train’s driver learned about the baby on board before it arrived at the next station, which was just a minute away.

RTA officials responded and quickly returned to the station where the father was reunited with the child.

READ MORE: Miracle baby emerges unscathed after falling onto tracks and under moving train

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
baby left on train
baby left on train ohio
baby on train
father leaves baby on train
father leaves baby on train ohio
ohio baby left on train
ohio father leaves baby on train

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.