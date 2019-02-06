Grand Rapids Griffins score twice in final 2 minutes to sink Manitoba Moose

Filip Hronek scored a pair of powerplay goals in the final two minutes as the Grand Rapids Griffins defeated the Manitoba Moose 2-1 on Wednesday at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

After the Moose were assessed two penalties late in regulation, the Griffins pulled their goalie for a 6-on-3 man advantage. Hronek beat Eric Comrie on a one-timer from the point to tie the game at one apiece with just 1:23 left in the third period.

Only 58 seconds later, Hronek scored on a similar-looking play to give them their first lead of the game with only 25 second left. Chris Terry assisted on both Griffins’ goals.

The Moose wanted a penalty called on the game-winning goal, and Marko Dano and JC Lipon were both given 10-minute penalties for abuse of officials.

Skyler McKenzie scored the lone marker for the Moose in the middle frame as Manitoba lost their second game in a row.

The Griffins had a goal called back in the third period. Brian Lashoff’s marker was disallowed for goalie interference.

Harri Sateri made 20 saves in goal for Grand Rapids.

Comrie stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced as the Moose concluded the three-game road trip.

The Griffins have defeated the Moose in five straight meetings and have won six of their seven games against Manitoba this season.

The Moose open a six-game homestand on Saturday against the Texas Stars.