Human rights complaint filed against town of Claresholm has been dismissed

Almost a year after the fact, the human rights complaint filed against the town of Claresholm by former councillor Donna Courage has been dismissed.

Courage first filed the complaint with the Alberta Human Rights Commission on Jan. 23, 2018, alleging the town had discriminated against her.

The complaint was made public at a town meeting in February last year, although the content of the complaint wasn’t revealed. In an earlier interview with Global News, Courage referenced bullying as a concern.

Now, upon investigation, the town received a letter last month officially dismissing the complaint on the grounds of finding no reasonable basis to proceed, almost one year later.

“The town of Claresholm and council are relieved that it has been dismissed,” said Doug MacPherson, mayor of the town of Claresholm.

“It was uncomfortable for the town to have it hanging over our heads for the last year but we were confident it would be dismissed and it was.”

First elected in October 2017, Courage resigned just one year later, telling Global News last October that she had “lost confidence in the council to effectively represent the people they were supposed to be representing.”

