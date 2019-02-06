Brandon man arrested for arson at scene of house fire
A Brandon man is behind bars after police say he lit his house on fire, then watched it burn.
Emergency crews were called to the blaze at a Louise Avenue home Tuesday afternoon after flames were seen shooting out the side of the building.
Police said they spotted a man staring at the flames, and when they struck up a conversation with him, he told them he lived in the main floor suite and had started the fire.
READ MORE: ‘Massive flames and massive ash’: Fire rips through downtown Brandon
The 34-year-old man was arrested for arson, and will be appearing in Brandon court Wednesday.
There were no injuries, and the fire is still under investigation.
WATCH: Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service battles fire on Maryland Street
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.