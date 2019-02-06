Crime
February 6, 2019 4:15 pm

Brandon man arrested for arson at scene of house fire

Firefighters in Brandon battled a blaze Tuesday.

A Brandon man is behind bars after police say he lit his house on fire, then watched it burn.

Emergency crews were called to the blaze at a Louise Avenue home Tuesday afternoon after flames were seen shooting out the side of the building.

Police said they spotted a man staring at the flames, and when they struck up a conversation with him, he told them he lived in the main floor suite and had started the fire.

The 34-year-old man was arrested for arson, and will be appearing in Brandon court Wednesday.

There were no injuries, and the fire is still under investigation.

