Victoria General’s cancer care centre still impacted by power outage: NSHA

The cancer care centre at the Victoria General (VG) hospital in Halifax is expected to be without power until at least Wednesday night, according to the province’s health authority.

Nova Scotia Health Authority spokesperson Carla Adams says generators remain offline due to an undetermined issue.

“To ensure ongoing safe care, planning is underway for the transfer of some high-risk inpatients from the Centennial Building to the Halifax Infirmary site,” Adams said in a statement.

Some scheduled cancer procedures and clinic appointments have been cancelled as a result of the outage, Adams added.

“The incident management team at the VG site continues to monitor and plan for impacts,” she wrote.

The VG site is experiencing power issues this morning, Feb. 6. If you have an appointment or procedure scheduled for this morning, please call ahead to confirm whether it is going ahead. — NSHA Central (@NSHAcentral) February 6, 2019

The health authority says the unplanned outage at the VG’s Centennial and Dickson buildings occurred around 7:40 a.m.

The exact cause of the outage is still being investigated.