February 6, 2019 8:57 am
Updated: February 6, 2019 8:59 am

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Saskatchewan man

By Staff The Canadian Press

A second person has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a man in southwestern Saskatchewan.

Todd Donaldson had been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 21-year old Logan Ring.

Donaldson pleaded guilty Tuesday to the lesser charge and has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Ring’s body was discovered in November 2016 in Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park north of Swift Current.

Another one of the accused, Rebecca Kuhlman, pleaded guilty last fall to manslaughter and also received an eight-year sentence.

Three others still face second-degree murder charges in Ring’s death: Collin Perrault, Tanisha Perrault and Jolene Epp.

Details in both the Donaldson and Kuhlman cases are under a publication ban until the others are concluded.

