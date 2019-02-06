Canada
February 6, 2019 9:01 am

School buses cancelled in Saskatoon due to extreme cold

Most school buses are not running in Saskatoon on Wednesday.

Saskatoon Public Schools said all Hertz, First Student, and LP3 buses are cancelled for the day due to the extreme cold conditions.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) cancelled all bus service for elementary students in Saskatoon, Martensville, and Warman.

GSCS buses for students in Martensville and Warman who attend Bishop James Mahoney High School are cancelled, along with intensive-needs high school buses in Saskatoon.

Service providers FirstBus and Hertz are informing parents of the route cancellations.

Both school divisions said all schools are open and classes are running as scheduled.

Most of Saskatchewan is under an extreme cold warning Wednesday morning, with wind chill values of -45 C to -50 C over many areas.

