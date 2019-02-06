Latest school closures, bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Feb. 6, 2019
The inclement weather due to ice pellets and freezing rain in the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in some school closures and bus cancellations Wednesday morning.
Below is a list of school closures and bus cancellations:
Peel District School Board: All schools are CLOSED, including busing for before/after school programs.
Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board: All schools are CLOSED.
Halton District School Board: All schools are CLOSED.
Halton Catholic District School Board: All schools are CLOSED.
Toronto District School Board: All school bus service cancelled. Schools are open.
Toronto Catholic District School Board: All school bus service cancelled. Schools are open.
York Region District School Board: All school bus and taxi service cancelled. Schools are open.
York Catholic District School Board: All school bus and taxi service cancelled. Schools are open.
Durham District School Board: School bus transportation for all zones cancelled. Schools are open.
Durham Catholic District School Board: School bus transportation for all zones cancelled. Schools are open.
Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board: School bus and vans cancelled in Simcoe County. Schools are open.
Trillium Lakelands District School Board: All buses to schools in City of Kawartha Lakes cancelled. Schools remain open. Buses to St. Mary’s, St. Dominic, St. Luke’s and St. John Paul II Elementary schools and St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in City of Kawartha Lakes have been cancelled.
