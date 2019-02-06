Latest school closures, bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Feb. 6, 2019

The inclement weather due to ice pellets and freezing rain in the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in some school closures and bus cancellations Wednesday morning.

Below is a list of school closures and bus cancellations:

Peel District School Board: All schools are CLOSED, including busing for before/after school programs.

Due to icy weather conditions expected, all schools and offices in the Peel District School Board are closed for Wednesday, Feb. 6. This includes all busing and all before/after school programs, including night school. (We had to bring this #PeelIceDay image back😉) pic.twitter.com/UcUwErQbpH — Peel District School Board (@PeelSchools) February 6, 2019

Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board: All schools are CLOSED.

All @DPCDSBSchools SCHOOLS AND FACILITIES ARE CLOSED today due to forecasted weather conditions. This includes all before and after school programs, Continuing and Adult Education programs and evening permits. Stay safe everyone. — DPCDSB (@DPCDSBSchools) February 6, 2019

Halton District School Board: All schools are CLOSED.

Wednesday, Feb 6, 2019: All Halton District School Board schools and workplaces are closed. School bus transportation is cancelled. pic.twitter.com/H5xiga6bX6 — HDSB (@HaltonDSB) February 6, 2019

Halton Catholic District School Board: All schools are CLOSED.

Wed. Feb. 6/19: All HCDSB schools and offices are CLOSED today due to the forecasted freezing rain and the deteriorating road conditions expected throughout the day. Stay off the roads and keep safe, Tweeps! pic.twitter.com/La09RinA8i — Halton Catholic DSB (@HCDSB) February 6, 2019

Toronto District School Board: All school bus service cancelled. Schools are open.

Due to weather-related traffic delays expected throughout the day, all buses are cancelled for today. All schools remain open. — Toronto DSB (@tdsb) February 6, 2019

Toronto Catholic District School Board: All school bus service cancelled. Schools are open.

Due to weather-related traffic delays expected throughout the day, all school buses are cancelled for today. All schools remain open. Stay safe everyone! — Toronto Catholic District School Board (@TCDSB) February 6, 2019

York Region District School Board: All school bus and taxi service cancelled. Schools are open.

Due to Environment Canada weather advisory, YRDSB school bus and taxi service is cancelled for today, Feb. 6. Schools remain open. — York Region DSB (@YRDSB) February 6, 2019

York Catholic District School Board: All school bus and taxi service cancelled. Schools are open.

Due to inclement weather, all student transportations has been cancelled for Wednesday, February 6. Schools will remain open. For further information on cancellations, please visit: https://t.co/S0KlMzSicS — YCDSB (@ycdsb) February 6, 2019

Durham District School Board: School bus transportation for all zones cancelled. Schools are open.

DDSB and the DCDSB have cancelled ALL school buses for Wednesday, February 6 due to inclement weather. pic.twitter.com/cZko5A9bx2 — DurhamDSB (@DurhamDSB) February 6, 2019

Durham Catholic District School Board: School bus transportation for all zones cancelled. Schools are open.

Transportation Update for February 6, 2019: School buses are cancelled for all zones today due to weather and road conditions. — Durham Catholic District School Board (@DurhamCatholic) February 6, 2019

Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board: School bus and vans cancelled in Simcoe County. Schools are open.

All school buses and vans in Simcoe County have been cancelled due to the forecast for a significant amount of ice pellets and freezing rain throughout the day. Schools remain open for student learning but any inservices scheduled for today are cancelled. https://t.co/VHe3AqQG3r — SMCDSB (@SMCDSB) February 6, 2019

Trillium Lakelands District School Board: All buses to schools in City of Kawartha Lakes cancelled. Schools remain open. Buses to St. Mary’s, St. Dominic, St. Luke’s and St. John Paul II Elementary schools and St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in City of Kawartha Lakes have been cancelled.

You called it….all buses to schools in the City of Kawartha Lakes for Trillium Lakelands District School Board have been cancelled for Wednesday, February 6. Schools remain open. pic.twitter.com/KoZzqCtcYh — TLDSB (@TLDSB) February 6, 2019