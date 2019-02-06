Sports
February 6, 2019 1:44 am

WHL Roundup: Tuesday, February 5, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
BRANDON, Man. – The top team in Canadian junior hockey has clinched a playoff berth.

The Prince Albert Raiders locked up a spot in the Western Hockey League’s post-season when the Saskatoon Blades downed the Brandon Wheat Kings 7-3.

Prince Albert has the best record in the Canadian Hockey League (43-7-2) and has been ranked in the Top 10 for 17 weeks.

Kirby Dach scored a hat trick for Saskatoon (31-13-8) with Max Gerlach and Eric Florchuk both striking twice.

Stelio Mattheos, Luka Burzan and Cole Reinhardt had goals for the Wheat Kings (22-21-7).

Dorrin Luding kicked out 25 shots for the win in net as Ethan Kruger made 30 saves for Brandon.

The Blades went 2-for-3 with the man advantage and Brandon went 3-for-6.

PATS 2 HURRICANES 1 (SO)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Ty Kolle and Sergei Alkhimov scored in the shootout as Regina topped the Hurricanes to snap a three-game skid.

Blake Allan found the back of the net in regulation for the Pats (14-35-3).

Taylor Ross scored for Lethbridge (27-15-9).

GIANTS 4 COUGARS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Justin Sourdif had the winner as Vancouver doubled up the Cougars.

Davis Koch, Owen Hardy and Bowen Byram rounded out the attack for the Giants (34-13-3).

Josh Curtis and Vladislav Mikhalchuk scored for Prince George (16-30-5), which dropped its 10th in a row.

AMERICANS 5 WINTERHAWKS 3

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Connor Bouchard had a pair of goals as the Americans downed Portland.

Parker AuCoin, Samuel Huo and Nolan Yaremko supplied the rest of the offence for Tri-City (27-19-3).

Jaydon Dureau, Josh Paterson and Jared Freadrich scored for the Winterhawks (32-15-5).

THUNDERBIRDS 5 ROYALS 3

VICTORIA — Matthew Wedman scored twice as Seattle toppled the Royals.

Cade McNelly had the winner with Jake Lee and Owen Williams also scoring for the Thunderbirds (20-24-6).

Kaid Oliver, Kody McDonald and Scott Walford had goals for Victoria (25-21-3).

