Sports
February 5, 2019 10:44 pm

QMJHL Roundup: Tuesday, February 5, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

GATINEAU, Que. – Giordano Finoro had a hat trick as the Gatineau Olympiques topped the Shawinigan Cataractes 5-3 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Pier-Olivier Roy put away the winner at the 17:26 mark of the third period for the Olympiques (19-27-5), while Mathieu Bizier also scored.

Remi Poirier made 20 saves for the win.

Vincent Senez, Valentin Nussbaumer and Jan Drozg supplied the offence for the Cataractes (13-34-4).

Antoine Coulombe stopped 27 shots for Shawinigan.

Gatineau’s Iaroslav Likhachev earned a five-minute major and a game misconduct for high sticking with no time left on the clock in the third period.

The Olympiques went 3 for 7 on the power play and the Cataractes were 2 for 4 with the man advantage.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

