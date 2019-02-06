Crime
February 6, 2019 9:28 am
Updated: February 6, 2019 9:31 am

N.L. RCMP apologizes for incorrect warning about narcotic laced gum

By Staff The Canadian Press

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police in Newfoundland have corrected an earlier warning about narcotic-laced gum – saying only the container tested positive, not the Hubba Bubba itself.

Bay Roberts RCMP apologized for the error Tuesday, saying the gum container found at the site of a recent overdose was likely used to contain illegal drugs.

It stressed in a news release there are “no linkages to gum purchased in retail establishments.”

The container contained traces of narcotics including fentanyl.

The victim, a man about 30 years old, survived after the responding officer administered naloxone nasal spray.

Cpl. Matthew Christie said Monday that police believe the man received the gum in the mail and did not purchase it at a local store.

