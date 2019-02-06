N.L. RCMP apologizes for incorrect warning about narcotic laced gum
Police in Newfoundland have corrected an earlier warning about narcotic-laced gum – saying only the container tested positive, not the Hubba Bubba itself.
Bay Roberts RCMP apologized for the error Tuesday, saying the gum container found at the site of a recent overdose was likely used to contain illegal drugs.
READ MORE: N.L. RCMP investigating after fentanyl-laced bubble gum found near overdose victim
It stressed in a news release there are “no linkages to gum purchased in retail establishments.”
The container contained traces of narcotics including fentanyl.
The victim, a man about 30 years old, survived after the responding officer administered naloxone nasal spray.
WATCH: Largest-ever fentanyl bust made at U.S. border
Cpl. Matthew Christie said Monday that police believe the man received the gum in the mail and did not purchase it at a local store.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.