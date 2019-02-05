Victims of labour human-trafficking located in Barrie, Wasaga Beach: police

Police say multiple victims of labour human trafficking were relocated after officers conducted search warrants in the Barrie and Wasaga Beach areas.

On Monday, officers with the Barrie police, the Canada Border Services Agency and the Ontario Provincial Police, executed a number of search warrants in the Barrie and Wasaga Beach areas in connection with a labour human-trafficking investigation.

Police say, as a result, multiple victims were safely relocated.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released in the coming days.