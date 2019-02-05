Milwaukee transit driver helps man after SUV rolls over in crash

The Milwaukee County Transit System has recognized one of its employees after a driver with the company was caught on camera assisting a man involved in a rollover crash.

According to the MCTS, the incident occurred on Nov. 27 and involved an SUV and another vehicle.

Shannon Johnson had been driving his usual route when the crash happened in front of his bus. Several passengers were caught on the bus’ onboard camera expressing shock and disbelief.

Johnson could be seen immediately stopping his bus and getting out to check on the vehicle.

“It was so early in the morning. The only thing that I could think of was that an SUV was probably taking kids to school. Somebody in the car needs help,” Johnson told Fox 6 News.

According to a news release from MCTS, Johnson looked inside the car and found the driver was trapped.

He asked the man if there was anyone else inside, to which the driver answered no, the release said. This prompted Johnson and other witnesses to work to pry open the door.

The man was then able to climb out just as paramedics arrived.

“There’s no directive about stepping up and helping,” said Matt Sliker, spokesman for MCTS. “These are kind human beings who just choose to do the right thing. They want to help and they do help.”

Johnson said that since the crash, he’s been getting a lot of compliments for what he did.

“The next day, one of my normal riders congratulated me for trying to help the person. That felt kind of good,” he said.

MCTS says no one was seriously injured in the crash.