February 5, 2019 2:54 pm

No children aboard school bus involved in collision in City of Quinte West: OPP

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A passenger in a pickup was injured following a collision with a school bus in Quinte West on Monday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Quinte West OPP say there were no children onboard a school bus which collided with a pickup truck on Monday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., OPP, Quinte West Fire and Hastings Quinte EMS responded to the collision on Old Highway 7 near Atkins Road in the City of Quinte West (Trenton).

Police say a passenger in the pickup was taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

One lane of the highway was closed for an hour for cleanup and the OPP’s investigation.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

