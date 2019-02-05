No children aboard school bus involved in collision in City of Quinte West: OPP

Quinte West OPP say there were no children onboard a school bus which collided with a pickup truck on Monday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., OPP, Quinte West Fire and Hastings Quinte EMS responded to the collision on Old Highway 7 near Atkins Road in the City of Quinte West (Trenton).

Police say a passenger in the pickup was taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

One lane of the highway was closed for an hour for cleanup and the OPP’s investigation.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

