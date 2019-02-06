16th annual Caring for Kids Radiothon to see first $2M in donations doubled

Calgarians will once again be asked to lend a hand to those carrying out the work being done at the Alberta Children’s Hospital at the 16th annual Country 105 Caring for Kids Radiothon.

This year, donations from the public won’t be all that’s collected — every dollar donated will be doubled, to a maximum of $2 million.

Donations go to fund specialized equipment, pediatric research and the facility’s family-centric programs, according to the hospital.

Calgary radio station Country 105 will be broadcasting live from the hospital’s cafeteria from Feb. 6 to 8 to share stories from young patients and families.

Global News Morning Calgary will also be live on location throughout the radiothon providing updates.

The radiothon started as a way to share stories from inside the hospital. The past 15 radiothons have gone on to raise more than $24.5 million, ultimately benefiting 102,000 children and families a year.

Donations can be made online or by calling 403-802-2700.