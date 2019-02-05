Student thought her apartment was haunted, turns out a man was hiding in closet wearing her clothes

A university student thought her apartment was haunted after some of her stuff began to disappear and handprints started appearing on mirrors. Turns out it was a man hiding in her closet, wearing her clothing.

A University of North Carolina at Greensboro student said she had noticed that some of her stuff had been going missing from her off-campus apartment.

“Since I’ve been living here, I’ve been having like pieces of clothes missing. Like shirts and pants,” the student, who only wanted to be identified as Maggie, told local Fox8 News.

The student also begin to notice random handprints appearing in her home.

“I have a handprint on my bathroom wall and on my mirror,” Maggie said.

The student said her and her roommate joked about the apartment being haunted by a “ghost.” But it wasn’t, as she found out on Saturday.

“I just hear rattling in my closet. It sounded like a raccoon in my closet,” the student told the news station. “I’m like, ‘Who’s there?’ And somebody answers me. He’s like, ‘Oh my name is Drew.’

“I open the door and he’s in there, wearing all of my clothes. My socks. My shoes. And he has a book bag full of my clothes,” Maggie explained.

Police told the Greensboro News & Record that the student made the discovery when she came home on a lunch break from school.

“She apparently came home around her lunch break, heard a noise in her closet and found him in there,” police spokesman Ron Glenn told the newspaper.

Glenn said the student called her boyfriend to the apartment and asked the man to leave, adding the man was non-confrontational.

“He tries on my hat. He goes in the bathroom and looks in the mirror and then is like ‘You’re really pretty, can I give you a hug?’” Maggie told Fox8 News.

Police charged Andrew Clyde Swofford, 30, of Greensboro with misdemeanor breaking and entering. He’s being held on $26,600 bail.