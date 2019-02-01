Man caught on video faking ice cube slip-and-fall for insurance money

And the award for worst acting in a fake slip-and-fall insurance scam video goes to this New Jersey man who prosecutors have charged for staging a fall to claim some insurance cash.

A Randolph man was arrested earlier this month after filing two insurance claims, stemming from alleged injuries he sustained after taking a fall in a cafeteria at a business he was subcontracted to work for.

However, Middlesex County prosecutors say the man staged the entire incident.

READ MORE: Random stranger keeps leaving urine-soaked bags of bologna, bread at woman’s doorstep

Authorities released security footage showing the man with a backpack filling a cup with ice and then tossing the cubes onto the floor. The man then tosses the plastic cup into a garbage before walking towards the ice on the floor.

He then pauses for a moment, looks around and appears to be deciding whether to remove his backpack. He is then seen using his left hand to brace himself on the cafeteria counter before slowly sliding down to the floor and onto his back.

Prosecutors alleged that Alexander Goldinsky, 57, filed a false insurance claim for the ambulance service and treatment he received at a local hospital for the injuries he claimed to have sustained from the fall.

READ MORE: Police hunt for man caught on camera licking family’s doorbell for 3 hours

“Fraudulent claims cost everyone and we will aggressively prosecute those who illegally manipulate the system,” Middlesex County prosecutor Andrew C. Carey said in a statement.

The man was charged with one count of insurance fraud in the third degree and one count of theft by deception in the third degree for fraudulently filing an insurance claim in a fake slip and fall.

A slippery move for sure, but not slippery enough.