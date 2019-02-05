Icy conditions force Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board to close schools
Freezing rain and poor road conditions have caused Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board to close schools Tuesday morning.
None of the Sir Wilfred Laurier school buses are running this morning.
However daycare, CDC Vimont and CDC Pont Viau remain open.
Below is a list of schools closed on Feb. 5:
Laurentides
- Arundel Elementary School
- Grenville Elementary School
- Laurentia Elementary School
- Laurentian Elementary School
- Laurentian Regional High School
- Morin Heights Elementary School
- Mountainview High School
- Ste-Agathe Academy
- Ste-Adele Elementary School
- CDC Lachute
Lanaudière
- Joliette Elementary School
- Joliette High School
- Rawdon Elementary School
