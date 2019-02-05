Icy conditions force Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board to close schools

Freezing rain and poor road conditions have caused Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board to close schools Tuesday morning.

None of the Sir Wilfred Laurier school buses are running this morning.

However daycare, CDC Vimont and CDC Pont Viau remain open.

Below is a list of schools closed on Feb. 5:

Laurentides

Arundel Elementary School

Grenville Elementary School

Laurentia Elementary School

Laurentian Elementary School

Laurentian Regional High School

Morin Heights Elementary School

Mountainview High School

Ste-Agathe Academy

Ste-Adele Elementary School

CDC Lachute

Lanaudière

Joliette Elementary School

Joliette High School

Rawdon Elementary School