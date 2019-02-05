Bill Kelly: Tom Mulcair stirs things up

Ever since former NDP leader Tom Mulcair was essentially dumped as leader after the last federal election, he has clearly decided to not go quietly into that good night.

In fact, Mulcair doesn’t seem to mind tossing the odd political hand grenade at his former teammates in the NDP caucus.

A couple of weeks ago, Mulcair suggested that if Jagmeet Singh, who replaced Mulcair as leader, were to lose his bid to win a seat in an upcoming byelection, he should resign as party leader.

Suffice to say that Singh did not take kindly to that idea.

Then Mulcair disclosed that, in off-the-record conversations with him, many NDP incumbents told him they won’t seek reelection in this year’s federal election.

Now, this past weekend, Mulcair mused that many disenchanted NDP supporters may well turn to the Green Party as an alternative to their traditional support for the NDP.

Was this just an innocent observation, or, was it a not-so-subtle suggestion to undermine the current leadership of the NDP?

It’s no secret that Mulcair resented being made the fall guy for the NDP’s poor performance in the last election and he’s using his new found position as a political commentator to take political pot shots at his former party.

Hell hath no fury like a politician scorned!

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.