New Westminster gets first-of-its-kind food program

New Westminster is launching a new food program in their schools and it could be the first in the country.

The food nourishment program provides affordable, healthy meals to kids and it’s brought right to the classroom.

New Westminster superintendent Karim Hachlaf said they wanted to make the meal program about more than just helping underprivileged kids.

“[The] Goal was to shift from your standard meal program from a stigmatizing emphasis for vulnerable children and families to one that is broadly accessible and inclusive.”

He says the program includes learning about healthy eating.

“Providing healthy, nutritious food is paramount when it comes to supporting healthy eating habits and connecting that with our curriculum as well.”

Each meal is $5.75, with kids who fall into their subsidiary program paying less.

Hachlaf thinks it’s the first of its kind.

“From our research, we think we’re the first district to implement this district-wide not just in the province but in the nation.”

Three schools launch the program this week, with the rest of the district expected to jump on board in the coming years.