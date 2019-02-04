Man transported to hospital after snowmobile collision in Meaford

A man was transported to hospital following a snowmobile collision in Meaford, police say.

According to Grey County OPP, on Friday at around 3 p.m., a man was driving a snowmobile eastbound on Harbour Beach Drive when he lost control of the vehicle.

Officers say the snowmobile rolled, ejecting the driver.

Police say as a result, a 56-year-old man from The Blue Mountains was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.