February 4, 2019 4:13 pm

Man transported to hospital after snowmobile collision in Meaford

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say the man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man was transported to hospital following a snowmobile collision in Meaford, police say.

According to Grey County OPP, on Friday at around 3 p.m., a man was driving a snowmobile eastbound on Harbour Beach Drive when he lost control of the vehicle.

Officers say the snowmobile rolled, ejecting the driver.

Police say as a result, a 56-year-old man from The Blue Mountains was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

