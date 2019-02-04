Police looking for suspect in Dartmouth home invasion

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a home invasion in Dartmouth that was reported Saturday.

Police say that about 8 p.m., a man knocked on the door of a home on Trinity Avenue. When the resident opened the door, police say he was struck in the head with what appeared to be a replica gun.

Police say the suspect forced his way into the home and continued to assault the resident while demanding money.

The resident gave some money to the suspect, who fled the area on foot, police say.

The 47-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched the area but could not find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a young man, white, about six feet to six feet two inches tall, and weighing about 190 to 210 pounds.

He had short stubble on his face and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.