Temperatures plummet in the Okanagan, coldest in almost one year

Okanagan residents awoke to biting temperatures, high winds and blowing snow on Monday morning as extreme winter conditions rolled in.

Global Okanagan meteorologist Peter Quinlan said it is the coldest it has been in the Okanagan Valley in almost one year.

“You have to go back to Feb. 23, 2018, to see temperatures fall back into the mid-minus teens,” he said on Monday.

This is the coldest it has been in the Central #Okanagan in almost a year – it feels like -27 right now in #Kelowna with wind chill, at a current temp of -15! @GlobalOkanagan https://t.co/uySr6wwxNb #Vernon #Penticton #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/nUG7rNPENG — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 4, 2019

“It felt like -27 C with wind chill today in Kelowna, and -25 C in Penticton, which means skin can freeze in a matter of minutes if exposed to those type of wind chill values,” he said Monday.

Snow began to fall as the arctic air started rolling in on Sunday and the light snow continued to fall with a gusty northerly wind into the day on Monday.

Extreme cold warnings remain in effect for extreme northern #Sask for wind chills down to -50 persisting through the week https://t.co/9KR9oNzQQA #yxe #skstorm pic.twitter.com/V8MNISstpc — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 4, 2019

While much of the B.C. Interior is under an extreme cold warning issued by Environment Canada, there are no warnings in effect for the Okanagan.

For those regions under the weather warning, Environment Canada said the cold temperatures and winds will combine to produce wind chill values near -40 C Monday morning.

Quinlan said the good news is that winds will start to ease heading into the work week and it will help to improve the wind chill factor.

Temperatures are slated to stay below freezing right into the middle of February.