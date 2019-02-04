Is LaSalle the most romantic city in Quebec? Amazon Canada sure thinks so

LaSalle, a borough southwest of downtown Montreal, has been named the second most romantic city in the great white north, according to Amazon Canada.

It was the only place in Quebec to make the list.

The borough, with a population of about 77,000, was beaten only by Victoria, B.C., which took the top stop for the seventh year in a row.

It’s the 10th time Amazon Canada has ranked the country’s largest cities, comparing sales data from Jan. 1, 2018, to Jan. 1, 2019.

The data looked at several criteria, including how many people bought romance novels (both print and Kindle editions), with The All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness topping the list.

It also surveyed romantic comedies — Pretty Woman, starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, was the top seller for the second year in a row — as well as relationship books, jewelry and sexual wellness products.

Other cities that made the cut: Fort McMurray, Alta., came in third, North Vancouver, B.C., at number four, while Spruce Grove, Alta., took the fifth spot.

First timers to the list include Bowmanville, Ont., Aurora, Ont., and Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Top 20 most romantic cities in Canada in 2018:

Victoria, B.C. LaSalle, Que. Fort McMurray, Alta. North Vancouver , B.C. Spruce Grove, Alta. Whitehorse , Yuk. Kelowna, B.C. Sherwood Park, Alta. Courtenay, B.C. Bowmanville, Ont. Grande Prairie, Alta. Airdrie, Alta. Waterloo, Ont. Oakville, Ont. Vancouver, B.C. Langley, B.C. Burlington, Ont. North Bay, Ont. Aurora, Ont. Port Coquitlam, B.C.