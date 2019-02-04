Cape Breton Police investigating suspicious fire at Chant’s Funeral Home as an arson

Cape Breton Regional Police believe the fire at Chant’s Funeral Home in Sydney, N.S., on Saturday was an arson.

Police say they were called at approximately 8 p.m., to assist with traffic control near the scene of the fire on Alexandra Street.

The building was vacant at the time and no injuries were reported.

But after further investigation by the Fire Marshall’s Office and the CRBS forensic unit, the fire has been deemed suspicious and referred to the arson investigator.