Kitchener man charged after stolen truck spotted driving wrong way on Hwy. 401: police

Waterloo Regional Police made an arrest after a reportedly stolen pickup truck was spotted travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 401 early Sunday morning.

Police say that a white GMC pickup truck was stolen at around 3:15 a.m. from a parking lot around Charles Street West and Ontario Street South in Kitchener after the owner left it running.

READ MORE: Police issue warning after 25 idling cars stolen in Waterloo region this winter

About 75 minutes later, the OPP was contacted with reports of the truck travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 401 between Highway 7/8 and King Street.

The OPP reached out to Waterloo police who later found the vehicle abandoned around the Westmount Road West and Victoria Street South area of Kitchener.

Soon afterwards, police found the suspected thief and used a stun gun to apprehend him.

READ MORE: Mercedes, other possessions stolen at gunpoint in Waterloo robbery

A 29-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with several offences including theft, possession over $5,000 and flight from police.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.