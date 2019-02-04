Winnipeg ice fisher caught poaching sauger near Lockport

A Winnipeg man is facing hefty fines for overfishing near Lockport on the weekend.

The Manitoba Conservation Officers Association said they got a tip from a citizen about someone being over the legal limit on the Red River.

The tipster was able to provide information including the location, the type of car they were driving and the licence plate.

Officers tracked the man down and watched him fish for a bit before talking to him. The man said he had caught three sauger.

However, officers found 20 more sauger in the back of the man’s truck, stashed away in cardboard boxes.

The man was charged for having more fish than the quota allowed and now faces a $1,375 fine, as well as restitution. Officers seized all the fish and some of the man’s fishing equipment.

The fish were donated.

