Snowmobilers injured in collision on Moira Lake: OPP

OPP say two people were injured following a collision between two snowmobiles on Moira Lake on Saturday.

Central Hastings OPP said the collision on the lake, which is just south of the village of Madoc, about 80 kilometres east of Peterborough, took place around 3:45 p.m.

Police say the individual drivers, a 21-year-old from Madoc Township and a 28-year-old man from Campbellford, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

OPP note the two snowmobiles involved were not part of a sanctioned snowmobile drag racing event which was taking place on the lake over the weekend.