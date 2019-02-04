Police release name, cause of death of Cambridge homicide victim

Kurt McKechnie was the victim of last week’s homicide in Cambridge, Waterloo Regional Police announced over the weekend.

Police also said the post-mortem had been completed and that the cause of death was gunshot wounds.

On Thursday morning, police were called to a home on Southwood Drive in Cambridge.

“Officers located an adult male with serious injuries,” Const. Andre Johnson said on Thursday.

McKechnie was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Johnson said, ”initial reports from witnesses stated that they had heard gunshots earlier this morning.”

Thursday afternoon, police said that several people were seen leaving the house after the gunshots were heard.

This is the first homicide of the year in Waterloo region.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.