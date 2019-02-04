Halifax 2019 cruise ship season expected to have record number of guests

Some 320,000 cruise guests are expected to arrive at the Port of Halifax this year, which would be the highest number of expected passengers the city has seen.

The 2019 season will begin on April 8 with the arrival of Marina, an Oceania Cruises vessel.

The season runs until the first week of November, which also means 2019 will be one of the longest seasons for the port.

“There are a number of factors contributing to the strong cruise numbers. Cruise ships are getting bigger, which means more passengers sailing on a single vessel, and as a big ship port, Halifax is well-positioned to take these larger ships,” said Catherine McGrail, associate vice-president of strategy and cruise for the Halifax Port Authority, in a news release.

“At the same time, tourism as an industry in Nova Scotia continues to develop. There is more for those cruise guests to see and do in Halifax and in Nova Scotia when they arrive.”

During the season, 192 vessel calls are expected. Eight of the visits will be inaugural calls, including the arrival of Zaandam, a Holland America Line vessel, on May 13.

The busiest passenger day will be Oct. 2, when more than 10,000 guests on five vessels are expected in port.