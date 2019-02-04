Cancellations
School and other cancellations for Monday

CANCELLATIONS FOR MONDAY, FEBRUARY 4

No buses in the Portage la Prairie School Division. PlaP schools are open but Oakville and Hutterian schools are closed.

All schools closed in the Lord Selkirk School Division.

All schools closed in the Border Land School Division.

All schools closed in the Red River Valley School Division.

All schools closed in the Seine River School Division.

All schools closed in the Hanover School Division.

 

