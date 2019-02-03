Montreal police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred in Pierrefonds on Thursday afternoon.

A woman in her 70s was struck by a vehicle while she was walking near the exit of the Plaza Pierrefonds parking lot, according to police.

Witness accounts say the woman slipped on a patch of ice before a white pickup truck hit her.

The victim sustained several serious injuries to her upper and lower body.

She is currently in stable condition, according to police media relations officer Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Sharon Cain and her family say they saw the collision first-hand and rushed to the victim’s side.

At the time, Cain says she thought the vehicle had bypassed the woman.

But when she saw the woman was no longer in sight, Cain realized she had been hit.

“She was under the vehicle — that was the scariest part,” Cain said.

Cain and her husband, Walter Zeliger, claim to have seen the woman dragged by the truck for several metres from the exit of the parking lot to the street.

Cain says she kneeled by the woman’s side while they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

“It was horrible,” added Zeliger.

Zeliger and his son say they ran after the vehicle but did not manage to catch up.

Brabant said police will be asking local storefronts for surveillance footage of the event to capture images of the vehicle.

Witnesses with any information are asked to contact police via the Info-Crime line.