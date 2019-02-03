Fire on Grant Avenue Sends two to hospital
A fire broke out in an apartment complex on Grant Avenue near Cambridge Street early Sunday morning.
Shortly after crews arrived at 5:17 a.m. they discovered smoke and a fire in the basement suite of the building.
Within 20 minutes the blaze was under control, said a City of Winnipeg spokesperson.
Two people found inside the suite were treated for smoke inhalation and brought to the hospital in unstable condition.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
