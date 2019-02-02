Alberta Liberal party launches campaigns for Lethbridge East and West constituencies

Alberta Liberal Party leader David Khan made a stop in Lethbridge Saturday to launch the campaigns for Devon Hargreaves and Pat Chizek. Hargreaves is running for the Lethbridge-East constituency and Chizek is running for Lethbridge-West.

“This is going to be a great opportunity for us to regain seats in the legislature. Lethbridge-East and Lethbridge-West are going to be a big part of that plan. We’ve elected Liberal MLAs here in the past and we’re going to do it in the future,” said Khan.

Hargreaves was born and raised in Alberta. He is married, works in the private sector and has lived in Lethbridge for several years. Speaking to the crowd of supporters, Hargreaves talked about his passion for inclusivity, diversity and his desire to take back the ridings that were once Liberal.

Challenging in Lethbridge-West is former teacher Pat Chizek, who discussed her passion for public health over private.

“I would like to make sure seniors have enough facilities to care for them so that they can live dignified in the last years of their life,” said Chizek.

The two new candidates along with the Alberta Liberal Party Leader spoke to a room of supporters, at a local Lethbridge restaurant.