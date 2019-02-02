Canada
February 2, 2019 4:56 pm

Canadian citizen dead in Mexico, Global Affairs says

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian citizen has died in Mexico.

In a statement on Saturday, the agency said consular services were being provided to the family.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Canadian citizen,” the statement said.

It’s not known how the person died or where they were from.

Global Affairs said no further information can be released due to the privacy act.

