13-film lineup announced for Halifax Black Film Festival

The 13-film lineup has been announced for the Halifax Black Film Festival (HBFF), which is held to mark the beginning of African Heritage Month with “diverse and meaningful programming.”

This is the third year for the film festival. It will be held from March 1-3.

The festival brings back the HBFF Black Market and Community Program, which include panel discussions and masterclasses.

Festival-goers can also look forward to a Youth Program.

“We are proud to be back with a great variety of films and events celebrating African Heritage Month in a meaningful way in Halifax,” said Fabienne Colas, president and founder of HBFF.

The event will kick off with Craig Freimond’s Beyond the River, a film about a talented young man who feels trapped by his surroundings and finds himself on the wrong side of the law. After a near miss with the cops, he finds an escape in the world of canoeing, an old passion.

“His passion for the sport is fueled by his wanting to escape from something in his past that continues to haunt him,” the film review reads. “Through a series of unexpected events, the two men find themselves attempting the three-day Dusi Canoe Marathon as a doubles pair.”

Closing night of the festival features The Colour of Medicine, a historic recollection of a second-generation physician and alumnus of Homer G. Phillips in 1963, Dr. Earle Robinson Jr., whose father was one of the first interns to graduate in 1939 from one of the nation’s preeminent African-American medical training hospitals, Homer G. Phillips, in St. Louis Missouri.

The festival will also feature a series where industry professionals, experts, thought leaders, visionaries and like-minded people, will share an exciting blend of cutting-edge thinking and real-world experience on today’s most critical diversity and inclusion issues in the world of film and in the real world we live.

“We hope to foster future collaborations, maximize cross-border artistic exchanges and promote entrepreneurship in the field of filmmaking,” the HBFF said.

All access passes and tickets can be found here.

Global News is a sponsor of the Halifax Black Film Festival, along with TD Bank.