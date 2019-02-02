Canada
February 2, 2019 10:07 am

Shubenacadie Sam sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Shubenacadie Sam is expecting six more weeks of winter this year.

Alexa MacLean / Global News
A A

Nova Scotia’s furry weather prognosticator has spoken, and for many, it wasn’t the forecast they were hoping to receive.

After briefly stepping out from his home, Shubenacadie Sam spotted his shadow and scurried back inside.

READ MORE: Will spring come early this year? Wiarton Willie predicts early end to winter

Legend says that if a groundhog sees its shadow, it will return to its burrow, indicating a longer winter. If the creature stays outside, then spring is right around the corner.

Sam has predicted an early spring for the past three years. He gave this year’s first prediction of all the groundhogs in Canada.

READ MORE: Groundhog Day: Why we carry on with the tradition

But many of the country’s groundhogs seem to be in disagreement. An early end to winter was predicted by Wiarton Willie of Bruce County, Ont., as well as the world-famous, Pennsylvania-based Punxsutawney Phil.

Shubenacadie Sam’s supporters come out in large crowds every year to witness his prediction, regardless of its accuracy.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bruce County
Groundhog Day
groundhog winter predictions
how long will winter last
Nova Scotia
Pennsylvania
Punxsutawney Phil
Shubenacadie
Shubenacadie Sam
six more weeks of winter
Wiarton Willie

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.