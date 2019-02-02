Shubenacadie Sam sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Nova Scotia’s furry weather prognosticator has spoken, and for many, it wasn’t the forecast they were hoping to receive.
After briefly stepping out from his home, Shubenacadie Sam spotted his shadow and scurried back inside.
READ MORE: Will spring come early this year? Wiarton Willie predicts early end to winter
Legend says that if a groundhog sees its shadow, it will return to its burrow, indicating a longer winter. If the creature stays outside, then spring is right around the corner.
Sam has predicted an early spring for the past three years. He gave this year’s first prediction of all the groundhogs in Canada.
READ MORE: Groundhog Day: Why we carry on with the tradition
But many of the country’s groundhogs seem to be in disagreement. An early end to winter was predicted by Wiarton Willie of Bruce County, Ont., as well as the world-famous, Pennsylvania-based Punxsutawney Phil.
Shubenacadie Sam’s supporters come out in large crowds every year to witness his prediction, regardless of its accuracy.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.