Shubenacadie Sam sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Nova Scotia’s furry weather prognosticator has spoken, and for many, it wasn’t the forecast they were hoping to receive.

After briefly stepping out from his home, Shubenacadie Sam spotted his shadow and scurried back inside.

Slowly but surely #ShubenacadieSam came out of his den only to remind us all that we are still in for six more weeks of winter. pic.twitter.com/ZnAof27mJU — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) February 2, 2019

Legend says that if a groundhog sees its shadow, it will return to its burrow, indicating a longer winter. If the creature stays outside, then spring is right around the corner.

Sam has predicted an early spring for the past three years. He gave this year’s first prediction of all the groundhogs in Canada.

But many of the country’s groundhogs seem to be in disagreement. An early end to winter was predicted by Wiarton Willie of Bruce County, Ont., as well as the world-famous, Pennsylvania-based Punxsutawney Phil.

Shubenacadie Sam’s supporters come out in large crowds every year to witness his prediction, regardless of its accuracy.