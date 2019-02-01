Peterborough man charged in September 2017 sex assault case

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and break and enter stemming from an incident in 2017.

Peterborough Police Service say in September 2017, a man entered a female victim’s Peterborough residence during which time police say she was sexually assaulted. The accused and victim did not know each other, police said.

READ MORE: Quinte West man charged with historical sex assault offences

The incident was reported to police.

Police say on Thursday, the accused turned himself in at the service’s detachment.

Adam James Bullock, 26, of Meadowview Road, Peterborough, was charged with sexual assault and break and enter.

He was held in custody and appeared in court later Thursday.

WATCH: What is ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and how do we address it?