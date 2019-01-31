5 Things To Do

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, February 1, 2019

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the Winter Wander at Vanier Park and the WWE Live Road to Wrestlemania.

1 – Winter Wander
February 2 10AM-5PM
Vancouver’s Museums
Vancouvermaritimemuseum.com

2 – The Wellness Show
February 2 & 3
Vancouver Convention Centre
Vancouverconventioncentre.com

3 – WWE LIVE Road to Wrestlemania
February 2
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
Rogersarena.com

4 – Winter Watershed Snowshoe Tours
February 2 10AM-1:30PM
Mt Seymour
Metrovancouver.org

5 – Hastings Park Farmers Market at PNE
Sundays 10AM – 2PM
PNE grounds, west side – Vancouver
Eatlocal.org

