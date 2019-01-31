5 things to do this weekend for Friday, February 1, 2019
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.
1 – Winter Wander
February 2 10AM-5PM
Vancouver’s Museums
Vancouvermaritimemuseum.com
2 – The Wellness Show
February 2 & 3
Vancouver Convention Centre
Vancouverconventioncentre.com
3 – WWE LIVE Road to Wrestlemania
February 2
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
Rogersarena.com
4 – Winter Watershed Snowshoe Tours
February 2 10AM-1:30PM
Mt Seymour
Metrovancouver.org
5 – Hastings Park Farmers Market at PNE
Sundays 10AM – 2PM
PNE grounds, west side – Vancouver
Eatlocal.org
