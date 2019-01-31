Charges pending after police takedown in Brookswood

RCMP say charges will be laid against an alleged drunk driver who sparked a major police presence in Langley.

It all started near the Petro-Canada at 200 Street and 56 Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. RCMP say officers engaged the driver and tried to deflate his tires, but he escaped and they backed off due to public safety concerns.

READ MORE: Alberta man arrested in Okanagan; spike belts used to stop ‘prolific’ offender

The incident ended on 44 Avenue in Brookswood where officers took down the man near the black Cadillac that he was driving.

The investigation is still ongoing.