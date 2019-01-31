Saskatoon hosting FIBA 3×3 World Tour stop in 2019

The FIBA 3×3 World Tour is returning for a third consecutive year in downtown Saskatoon.

It will take place on July 20 and 21 at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 21st Street.

“The intensity of the competition will peak this year as teams fight to earn critical points that will get them into qualifiers for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Tourism Saskatoon President and CEO Todd Brandt said in a press release.

“Saskatoon has quickly become a favourite stop on the tour, delivered with exceptional quality by our volunteer host committee.”

The two-day tournament will be comprised of 12 teams of four from around the world.

Saskatoon basketball players Michael Linklater, Michael Lieffers, and Nolan Brudehl will be competing in the tournament. The team ended the 2018 season in 12th place.

In addition to the main event, there’ll also be a slam dunk contest and an amateur 3×3 tournament is being planned to take place on satellite courts alongside the main venue.