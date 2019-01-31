At Kameyosek Elementary School, students get their daily news in an unconventional way.

A rotating team of Grade 4, 5 and 6 students put together the morning announcements and send them live to broadcast. The students divvy up anchoring, teleprompter, directing and producing duties.

Principal Hector Pothier said the junior journalists run an efficient system.

“It’s part of the morning announcements. We do them live every day. We set up, we practice, we go through the scripts and load all the pictures. Then we are ready to go,” said Pothier.

PA announcements are so 2006. Students at Kameyosek Elementary School take on the roles of anchor, director, etc. to broadcast morning announcements to the other students. It’s a dedicated (and adorable) newsroom. #yeg #epsb pic.twitter.com/Ipus3QQ7lV — Morgan Black (@morganrblack) January 31, 2019

Grade 5 student Kristen Sirtonski said it’s important to have a “broadcast club.”

“Just for the news of the day to get around,” Sirtonski said.

Grade 6 student Haniya Altaf has been part of the club for three years. She explained the job comes with a bit of celebrity.

“Little kids in the hallway [at school] will say, ‘I saw you on television!'” said Altaf. “It’s the best broadcasting place in the world.”

The experience also gives students a look behind the scenes of TV magic.

“We thought the broadcast was happening downtown. My teacher was on air once and she came back to the classroom and I said, ‘How did you get [back to school] so quickly?'” Altaf laughed.

LISTEN BELOW: Edmonton elementary school gives students the scoop on broadcasting

View link »

Kinsley Soo, a Grade 6 student, said the varying roles help prepare students for potential job paths.

“If someone wants to be on the news, they could read and announce right now.”

Pothier said it also helps students develop critical thinking, reading comprehension and team skills.

“It gives them tools to consider down the road,” said Pothier. “They each have a job to do. They work as a team, supporting one another.

“We have some kids that we allow to do the announcing that are gaining confidence.”

Pothier said the setup cost about $15,000.

You can watch video of the student broadcasts here.