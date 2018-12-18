Edmonton elementary school gives back through song

Students at an Edmonton elementary school are showing thanks for the contributions of a volunteer group through Christmas carols.

The children — ranging from grades 3 to 5 — at Norwood School performed holiday tunes for the Rotary Club of Edmonton Riverview on Tuesday morning to recognize about 20 years of service.

“At Norwood School, we’re very fortunate to have a lot of community partnerships like the Rotarians,” Principal Rhonda Tollefson said.

One of the club’s first efforts was building a playground outside of the school.

Members have worked with staff to host report card dinners, boosting parent involvement. They have spearheaded field trips in the community and to the Rocky Mountains.

When members found out the school’s music department was in short supply of equipment, they bought more.

“When I first came here, there wasn’t enough instruments for everyone to play on their own,” said David Hoyle, who teaches music at the school. “Everyone had to share — which is a good lesson in and of itself — but now we can do more interesting and complicated things.

“Everyone can play on their own instrument, and we didn’t have that opportunity before.”

For the Riverview Rotary Club, it’s not just about giving time and money, but also developing future generations to care about their community, according to Leslie Cleary, the group’s community service chair.

“It’s tremendous pride that a simple thing as being there for the community and demonstrating your Rotarian service — which is what we do every day — it makes the world of difference,” Cleary said.

