Quebec towns denouncing provincial long-gun registry

A number of Quebec towns are denouncing a provincial long-gun registry and calling for it to be scrapped entirely.

READ MORE: Quebec government to maintain gun registry deadline, will ease some criteria

Gun-owners across the province were given a year to register their weapons and the deadline passed this week with 75 per cent of the long guns believed to be in the province not being registered.

READ MORE: François Legault says no changes to Quebec gun registry despite call for better screening

Philip Tetrault, mayor of one of the communities pushing back, says the registry might be popular in Montreal and Quebec City, but the majority of people in his town are against it.

WATCH BELOW: Quebec eases requirements for gun registry

Louise Quintin, spokeswoman for Quebec’s Public Security Department, says a little more that 386-thousand guns have been registered out of an estimated 1.6 million in the province.

READ MORE: Less than 20 per cent of long guns registered in Quebec ahead of Jan. 29 deadline

One small town opponent says the gun law, adopted by the previous Liberal government, is being maintained by the new Coalition Avenir Qurbec (CAQ) government because politicians cater to urban voters.

WATCH BELOW: Quebec groups call for tighter gun control